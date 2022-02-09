 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Awash in surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $74.1 billion state budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

The election year plan, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, includes a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.

The Democratic governor proposed “hero pay” for essential workers along with retention bonuses for school employees and first responders. She also formally unveiled previously announced tax relief plans, including rolling back the taxation of retirement income over four years and an increase in the state's earned income tax credit.

“The budget I put forward today delivers on those tax cuts and makes strong investments in the kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people's lives,” Whitmer said in a statement.

People are also reading…

In addition to calling for sizable funding hikes, she proposed new initiatives. They include creating a $1 billion school infrastructure modernization fund — $170 million in grants would be dispersed in the next fiscal year — and spending $200 million to help universities and community colleges make infrastructure upgrades.

The governor also requested $500 million to replenish a new fund that was used to award incentives for General Motors to convert a factory to make electric pickup tracks and to build a new battery cell plant in Michigan.

In building the proposal, her administration cited a $7 billion balance that was carried forward into the current fiscal year. The money would be directed toward “one-time” expenditures this budget year, next fiscal year or in future years.

Whitmer, for example, asked for $1.5 billion to give a $2,000 bonus to all preK-12 educators and non-instructional staff in 2022 and 2023. Teachers and certified staff such as counselors, social workers and nurses would get $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025 amid educator shortages.

She sought $600 million to award competitive college scholarships to would-be teachers, stipends to student teachers and grants to districts and regional partners with plans to recruit, train and retain teachers from their own communities.

Republican lawmakers and the governor will iron out the budget in coming months. Republicans already have said they favor broader tax relief than Whitmer’s targeted cuts, such as a reduction in the income tax.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea threatens to 'shake the world by firing a missile at the U.S. mainland'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News