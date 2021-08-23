 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitmer proposes spending $1B to boost business climate
0 Comments
AP

Whitmer proposes spending $1B to boost business climate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate, redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The proposals are the latest offered by the Democratic governor since Congress and President Joe Biden approved an unprecedented $6.5 billion in discretionary aid for the state. She and the Republican-led Legislature have not allocated any of the funds, though some could be allotted as they work to finalize the next state budget before October.

About $450 million would be used to redevelop brownfield properties, rehabilitate vacant buildings, prepare sites for business development and create more energy-efficient homes. Roughly $350 million would go toward supporting businesses and preparing the workforce. An additional $100 million would boost the Going PRO program, which gives employers money to help train current and newly hired workers.

Whitmer pointed to challenges including not enough people to fill jobs, a lack of necessary skills, a lagging entrepreneurial sector and a shortage of affordable housing.

“We can raise wages, give people paths to high-skill jobs, grow start-ups, build clean energy infrastructure and do so much more,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+24
Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift
National Politics

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

+3
GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances
National Politics

GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of more than $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of political speeches, according to documents released Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News