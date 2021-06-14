Whitmer proposes use of $1.4B in federal child care aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday outlined how Michigan should spend more than $1.1 billion allotted for child care under the most recent federal coronavirus rescue, proposing to make it more affordable and to give workers $500 bonuses every three months.

The funding would be in addition to nearly $300 million from a prior round of federal COVID-19 aid the Democratic governor included in her annual budget proposal, which remains under consideration in the Republican-led Legislature.

“COVID has been a reminder that child care is essential to our economy. There's just not enough quality, affordable child care that can meet the needs of Michigan's families and children,” she said during a news conference at Troy Babes in Toyland in suburban Detroit.

Much of the funding, nearly $650 million, must help child care facilities reopen or ensure they remain open amid the pandemic. But the state has flexibility with other funds.

Whitmer proposed raising rates to providers that serve lower-income children by 20% instead of 10% as she had suggested in February, before Congress and President Joe Biden enacted a $1.9 trillion rescue package. She also suggested lengthening a proposed expansion of eligibility for child care subsidies and and a proposed waiver of families’ out-of-pocket copays through September 2023, a year later than planned.

