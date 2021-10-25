Whitmer raises $3.1M in 3 months; Craig collects $1.4M

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.

Of 11 Republicans with candidate committees, a few had submitted their filings or released some cumulative figures as of Monday afternoon.

Former Detroit police chief James Craig, who entered the race in the summer, raised $1.4 million since mid-July. His campaign called it a “strong” haul considering he is new to politics. It did not immediately say how much money he had after expenditures.

Chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who helped lead a ballot drive to repeal a law the governor used to issue COVID-19 restrictions, collected an additional $496,000 — $1.1 million total — and had $473,000 following spending.

Oakland County pastor Ralph Rebandt II raised $47,000 and had $7,000. Ryan Kelley, an Ottawa County real estate broker who organized armed protests against Whitmer's coronavirus orders, collected $45,000 and had $28,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0