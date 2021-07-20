Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign said Tuesday that it has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day. Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection.

Whitmer “has led Michigan through the greatest public health crisis in a century and this report is a testament to the enormous trust people have in her ability to put Michigan first and continue leading our state forward, creating jobs and getting our economy moving again,” campaign spokesman Mark Fisk said in a statement.

Specifics on donations and expenses will be made public next Monday, the due date for campaign-finance reports. The campaign said more than 10,000 new donors gave money between Jan. 1 and Tuesday, the close of the reporting period.