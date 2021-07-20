 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months
0 Comments
AP

Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whitmer raises $8.5M for reelection campaign in 7 months

FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer's reelection campaign said Tuesday, July 20, 2021, it raised $8.5 million to date this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

 Andrew Harnik

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign said Tuesday that it has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day. Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection.

Whitmer “has led Michigan through the greatest public health crisis in a century and this report is a testament to the enormous trust people have in her ability to put Michigan first and continue leading our state forward, creating jobs and getting our economy moving again,” campaign spokesman Mark Fisk said in a statement.

Specifics on donations and expenses will be made public next Monday, the due date for campaign-finance reports. The campaign said more than 10,000 new donors gave money between Jan. 1 and Tuesday, the close of the reporting period.

Michigan is a swing state. No first-term governor has lost in nearly 60 years. But midterm elections typically benefit the party opposite the president. Whitmer will be the first incumbent to seek reelection at the same time her party controls the White House in 48 years.

Seven lesser-known Republicans have created gubernatorial campaign committees: Army veteran Austin Chenge of Grand Rapids; Bob Scott of Howell; Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker from Ottawa County’s Allendale Township who organized protests against the governor's coronavirus restrictions; pastor Ralph Rebandt II of Oakland County; Kalamazoo chiropractor and lockdown opponent Garrett Soldano; conservative host Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores; and Articia Bomer of Detroit.

Ex-Detroit police chief James Craig, whom party figures see as a serious contender, will soon declare his candidacy.

To qualify for the August 2022 primary, major party candidates for governor must file at least 15,000 valid voter signatures, including at least 100 each from half of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News