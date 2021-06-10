Whitmer seeks $250M for parks; Senate has $1.5B bridge plan

It is “good spending, because it's going to last 50, 60, 70 years,” said the lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City. “It's not partisan. ... This has been (a) long time brewing. This is the kind of stuff we need to get done.”

GOP senators also called for spending $126 million to improve safety at several intersections between railways and roads.

The Biden administration has authorized states and local governments to use recovery funds to maintain or build new transportation infrastructure, but only to replace tax revenue lost due to the pandemic. Michigan has a multibillion-dollar surplus due to federal stimulus checks and other support, however, putting the Senate plan in doubt. Just Thursday, the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency said May revenues were $1 billion higher than expected.

“We understand and agree with the priority of investing in our bridges and look forward to working with members on this important issue as we work through the budget office,” state budget director Dave Massaron said in a statement. “We will need to review the proposed investment for (American Rescue Plan) compliance as we do for any federal funds.”

Schmidt was unconcerned about federal restrictions preventing the money from going to bridges.