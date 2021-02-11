Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday will propose a $67 billion state budget that she said would aid Michigan's pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to attend community college for free, expanding child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.

The Democratic governor's third annual spending blueprint, to be unveiled to the Republican-led Legislature, also will call for $570 million to address learning loss and K-12 enrollment declines on top of a $162-per-student, or 2%, increase in base aid for most traditional districts in the fiscal year that starts in October. Better-funded districts would get $82 more per student, or roughly 1%.

More immediate coronavirus-related needs, such as vaccine distribution, would be funded with multibillion-dollar supplemental spending bills — primarily through the release of federal COVID-19 relief aid that she has been urging lawmakers to pass soon.

Whitmer said she focused on three major priorities: economic reengagement that “drives everything," a return to in-person instruction at schools and vaccine dissemination.