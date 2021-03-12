Whitmer: Severance deals with secrecy clauses can continue

But Republicans blasted the move. Lawmakers who have criticized the “hush money” agreements, particularly the non-disclosure provisions, again vowed to try to prohibit similar agreements as they consider spending bills in coming months. Severance payments with legislative employees also have been reported.

Whitmer “brazenly doubled down on secrecy,” said Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund. He called the directive "a direct and arrogant assault on Michiganians’ right to know what their government is doing.”

Under the directive, an agreement could not keep a party from disclosing alleged unlawful activity related to discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment or fraud.

Gordon, who issued similar COVID-19 restrictions after the governor’s emergency orders were upended by court, quit in January — the same day Whitmer announced restaurants and bars could reopen for indoor dining. She has not said why he left, citing the separation agreement. Gordon has said governors need to make final decisions about policy with confidential advice and be comfortable with their agency heads.

