Whitmer signs $2.2B COVID-19 bill that releases federal aid

Roughly $4.4 billion in federal aid designated for K-12 schools — including $3.4 billion from a rescue package signed by President Joe Biden in March — remains on hold. The Senate last week removed $362 million that would ensure there is at least $1,093 more per pupil for districts that stand to receive less because they have fewer low-income students. Superintendents want the money restored.

Whitmer noted that the fiscal year for school districts, unlike state government, starts July 1 — leaving superintendents and education boards unable to plan for how much additional funding they will get. She and lawmakers also are negotiating the next annual K-12 budget amid projections that the school aid fund will be $1.7 billion higher than previously estimated across two fiscal years.

“I would like to get it to my desk as soon as possible,” she said of the supplemental K-12 spending bill. She said she favors including “equity” payments as the House proposed but if it is not, “it doesn't mean it's gone forever. It just means it's not in this version."

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.