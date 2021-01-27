Whitmer to pitch pandemic relief in State of State speech

The state funding would include $300 million to help K-12 schools offer face-to-face instruction and $225 million for three new economic-development programs, including grants to restaurants and other “placed-based” businesses hurt by the outbreak.

Republican legislators do not necessarily oppose such spending, having backed grants to workers and businesses as recently as December. But they want input on COVID-19 restrictions before authorizing additional aid and say the governor's approach has been unilateral and not bipartisan.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert on Wednesday proposed spending $3.5 billion initially and holding more in reserve. About $2.1 billion in federal and state dollars would go to K-12 schools, but only if Whitmer agreed to a law shifting power to ban in-person instruction or youth sports from the state health department to local health departments.

Whitmer said her administration this year will aggressively focus on economic growth and getting people back to work. She is asking the Legislature to renew “really important” tax incentives to support large-scale business expansions. The Good Jobs for Michigan program expired in 2019 after two years.