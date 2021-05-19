Whitmer to speed reopening plan that's tied to vaccine rate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to soon accelerate a plan that ties the further loosening of coronavirus restrictions to Michigan's vaccination rate, her office said Wednesday, citing the federal government's recent recommendation that fully vaccinated people can largely stop wearing masks.

An announcement will come in within days, at most a week, spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

“We feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine,” he said.

Nearly 57% of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose.

When 60% receive one shot, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers, funeral homes and gyms will rise under the plan that was announced three weeks ago. Restaurants and bars will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.

All indoor capacity limits will be lifted after 65% get a dose. At 70%, the state will rescind a mask and gatherings order and stop imposing broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise.