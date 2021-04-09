Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Faced with the country's highest rate of new coronavirus infections, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday strongly urged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining.

She stopped short of ordering restrictions, instead asking for voluntary compliance to slow the spread of COVID-19.

High schools should shift to virtual learning, both school and non-school youth sports should be paused, people should choose outdoor dining or takeout instead of indoor seating, and they should avoid gathering with friends indoors, she said.

“We have to do this together. Lives depend on it, ” Whitmer said during a news conference, again urging residents to be vaccinated. “We're going to have some tough weeks ahead. So I'm asking everyone — please, take this seriously."

The Democratic governor also renewed her call for the federal government to send additional vaccines. The administration of President Joe Biden will provide extra resources but not doses.