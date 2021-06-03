Whitmer vetoes bill to exempt graduations from crowd limits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have exempted high school graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 restrictions on Michigan crowd sizes, calling it “half-baked and punchless.”

The veto, which was expected, came two days after her administration's order was loosened to end outdoor capacity limits and limit indoor gatherings to 50% occupancy.

“This bill is a solution in search of a problem,” the Democratic governor wrote to the GOP-led House. “Rather than sending me half-baked and punchless legislation like HB 4728, I encourage the Legislature to join me in eradicating this pandemic and making transformational investments in our economy.”

When the measure won final passage more than two weeks ago, Michigan was restricting crowds at many outdoor stadiums to 1,000. At most indoor arenas, the limit was 375.

The sponsor, Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, had said in early May that the bill would give schools flexibility to host commencements “in a manner that suits their districts. ... It's time to celebrate these young lives and give them the send-off they deserve.”