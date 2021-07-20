Whitmer vetoes moot bill to end unemployment benefit early

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-sponsored attempt to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, contending that the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce. If the governor had signed the legislation, the change would not have actually occurred, however, because Senate Democrats did not agree to give the measure immediate effect.

Whitmer had been working on a deal with lawmakers and business groups to discontinue the enhanced benefit early as part of comprehensive plan to also increase Michigan's maximum benefit — now $362 a week — to $422 so it is commensurate with neighboring states, raise the amount authorized for a claimant's dependents and add $425 million to the unemployment trust fund. But talks broke down in June.