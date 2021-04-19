Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

“All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely followed public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan's daily positivity rate was in the low single digits," he said.

Whitmer, who got her first vaccine shot April 6, was not vaccinated when she visited her father but is regularly tested for COVID-19. Her father, 81-year-old Richard Whitmer — a retired president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan — was fully vaccinated.

The Michigan Republican Party accused the Democratic governor of hypocrisy. Spokesman Ted Goodman called it an “insult to every single Michigander impacted by her lockdown orders and travel warnings."

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican, said he understands the desire to visit an ill relative.

“But I have heard countless stories of heartbroken Michiganders who wanted to visit sick family members during this pandemic and haven’t been able to do so,” he said. "I don’t understand how the governor thinks it’s OK for her and members of her administration to travel out of state, while issuing recommendations to the rest of us that we stay home.”