Whitmer won't discuss trip after reported use of private jet

The families largely donate to Republican candidates and committees.

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for the state GOP, said Friday that Whitmer “refuses to disclose important details including the cost of the plane and whether she paid fair market value.”

Asked who paid, the governor told reporters Thursday: “I've said everything I'm going to say about my trip to go check on my father. It was a quick trip. It was an important family reason for doing it, and I've got nothing to add."

She said her office does not discuss her travel because she has gotten an “incredible number” of death threats in the last year and half. She was allegedly targeted last year in a kidnapping plot over her coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesman for Whitmer, Bobby Leddy, said information in the Deadline Detroit story is not accurate, but he did not say what is inaccurate.