Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered

5. Is there a better way?

The U.S. is one of few countries with a debt ceiling. Other governments operate effectively without it. America could too.

In my opinion, having a debt ceiling is dysfunctional. It makes it harder for the Treasury to pay bills when they come due.

The best solution would be to just scrap the ceiling altogether. Congress already approved the spending and the tax laws that require more debt; it shouldn’t have to approve the additional borrowing as well.

It should be remembered that the original debt ceiling was put in place because Congress couldn’t meet quickly and approve needed spending to fight a war. In 1917 cross-country travel was by rail, requiring days to get to Washington. This made some sense then. Today, when Congress can vote online from home, not at all.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on July 18, 2019.