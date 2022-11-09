Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs.
That's what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor's race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked up big turnout in Dane County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Madison.
Evers ousted GOP Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2018, setting up a hotly contested race for this year’s reelection campaign.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
The stakes couldn’t have been higher this year in swing-state Wisconsin, one of the nation’s few remaining presidential battlegrounds.
As the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial matchup, Evers will be in office for the 2024 election, with the power to certify the results of that race — or reshape the state’s election machinery ahead of it.
Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.