Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California

WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least four of those seats.

That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of political party, proceed to the general election. The top two primary is sometimes referred to as a jungle primary because of the free-for-all nature of having all candidates compete on one ballot.

One district is in the Bay Area; the other three are in Southern California. All feature a Democrat against a Democrat.

In the 15th District, Kevin Mullin and David Canepa are squaring off. In the 29th District, incumbent Tony Cardenas is facing off against Angelica Duenas. In the 34th District Jimmy Gomez is in a race with David Kim. In the 37th District, it's Sydney Kamlager versus Jan Perry.

None of the races represents a pickup opportunity for that party, which currently controls all four seats.

Votes are still being tallied in California and it's unclear when a winner in each of the campaigns could be declared. A winner in another such race, in the 16th District between incumbent Anna Eshoo and Rishi Kumar, was called on Thursday. Eshoo will return to Congress.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap — even if one candidate has claimed victory and others have conceded.

So while AP has not called these four races, because the winning candidate isn't clear, what is known is that the winner will be a Democrat.

