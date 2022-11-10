 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Why Nevada election results are taking days

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada's closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes on Thursday.

The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been tallied until after election night. In the two most populous counties, officials warned up front that it would take days to process the outstanding ballots.

NEVADA'S WAY

People are also reading…

A few things have slowed Nevada's vote counting in recent elections.

First, Nevada has also had problems with long lines of voters at poll close, although Nevadans have traditionally opted to vote early. The state won’t release vote counts until all voters who were in line at poll close have cast their vote.

Second, in 2020, Nevada greatly expanded absentee voting, sending a ballot to every registered voter. The state passed legislation to do that in future elections as well.

Also that year, nearly 15% of Nevada's vote was not reported until after election night — and it took three days for the state to report 100% of the vote.

This year, voting officials in the two most populous counties, encompassing the population centers of Las Vegas and Reno, warned it would take days to process the outstanding ballots.

County election clerks will count mail ballots received until Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, and

Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting and submit a report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office, according to state law.

The state has no mandatory recount law,

WHAT HASN'T BEEN CALLED

A Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt and Cortez Masto have been locked in a tight race for weeks, both hitting hard on national party talking points: Laxalt blaming inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies, and Cortez Masto promising to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and to fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

A governor's race between Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

The campaign was costly and contentious, with airwaves and the internet awash in recent weeks with ads sponsored by the candidates, their parties and political action committees aiming to amplify their differences. Both candidates predicted the race's outcome wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.

Three House races where Democratic incumbents faced stiff challenges.

In two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas, second-term Rep. Susie Lee faces Republican April Becker, and third-term Rep. Steven Horsford is up against Republican Samuel Peters.

As a result of redistricting, six-term Rep. Dina Titus is on the hot seat in the Democrat’s traditional stronghold encompassing the Las Vegas Strip after party strategists sacrificed some turf in exchange for gains elsewhere. Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel, is trying to become the first Republican to win that 1st District seat since 1998.

WHAT WE KNOW

—With an estimated roughly 80% of the votes counted, Republicans are leading their Democratic opponents by single-digit percentage points.

—A significant number of mail ballots remain to be counted. Election officials will count ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

—Officials have said there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain to be counted in Las Vegas’ Clark County.

—Democrats and Republicans are urging their supporters to be patient while officials continue to count votes.

—Nevada wasn’t called in 2020′s presidential election until the Saturday after Election Day — the same day Pennsylvania (and therefore the presidency) was called for Joe Biden.

WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW

—Beyond the glaring questions— who won the Senate and governor’s races? — it’s also unclear how many more votes from drop boxes remain to be counted.

—The outstanding vote totals in Reno’s Washoe County also are not clear.

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Were stone tools important parts of the human identity before opposable thumbs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News