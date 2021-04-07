 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WI-Winners
0 comments
AP

WI-Winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

04-07-21 01:08,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Wisconsin.

Supt of Public Instrctn

Jill Underly, NP

State Senate - District 13

John Jagler, GOP

State Assembly - District 89

Elijah Behnke, GOP

Court of Appeals - District 1

Maxine White, NP

Court of Appeals - District 2

Shelley Grogan, NP

Court of Appeals - District 3

Gregory Gill, NP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News