WI-Winners

By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Wisconsin.
Supt of Public Instrctn
Jill Underly, NP
State Senate - District 13
John Jagler, GOP
State Assembly - District 89
Elijah Behnke, GOP
Court of Appeals - District 1
Maxine White, NP
Court of Appeals - District 2
Shelley Grogan, NP
Court of Appeals - District 3
Gregory Gill, NP
