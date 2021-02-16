 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WI-Winners
View Comments
AP

WI-Winners

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

02-16-21 23:24,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Wisconsin.

Supt of Public Instrctn

Jill Underly, NP

Deborah Kerr, NP

State Senate - District 13

John Jagler, GOP

State Assembly - District 89

Elijah Behnke, GOP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News