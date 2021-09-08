 Skip to main content
Wichita City Council forms environmental concerns board
AP

Wichita City Council forms environmental concerns board

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After months of advocacy by activists, the Wichita City council has voted to establish a board to advise the council and city staff on environmental concerns, climate change and economic economic vitality.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to support Wichita’s Sustainability Integration Board, which will advise in such areas as reducing emissions and finding economic growth that is environmentally friendly.

The council had listened to 27 Wichita citizens during the past six months who spoke about climate change concerns, The Wichita Eagle reported.

As currently planned, the board will have 14 members and meet quarterly. Some of the advocates and some council members said the board was too big and should meet more often.

The board will be able to create its own bylaws and procedures, including determining how often members meet.

“I think this is a great first step forward and I don’t think we should let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle.

