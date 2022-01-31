 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Wicker: Black woman Supreme Court nominee would be 'quota'

Congress US Ukraine

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi's Republican U.S. senators said that if President Joe Biden nominates a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, that nominee would be the beneficiary of a “quota.”

Sen. Roger Wicker spoke about the nomination Friday on the Gallo Radio Show, which aims primarily at a conservative audience on the statewide network Supertalk Mississippi.

The host, Paul Gallo, asked Wicker about Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Gallo said Biden should want to say the nominee is the best of any ethnicity or any gender.

“It’s exactly what Biden said he would do in his campaign, so he’s just fulfilling a campaign promise and he told the whole world that’s exactly what he was going to do," Wicker said of Biden's plan to nominate a Black woman.

People are also reading…

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is, at the very same time, hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Wicker said. "The majority of the court may be saying, writ large, it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out.”

Wicker said with Breyer's retirement: “We’re going to go from a nice, stately, left-wing liberal to someone who’s probably more in the style of Sonia Sotomayor. The votes will be the same, so it’s a lateral move."

He said Biden gets to make a Supreme Court nomination partly because of people who vote Republican were uncomfortable voting for President Donald Trump in 2020 "because they had a problem with his demeanor.”

“We’ll have 30 years of a left-wing judge when, you know, we could’ve had at some point, three, another stellar member like the three that we have gotten recently, particularly in Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh,” Wicker said.

He said he does not expect any Republicans to support Biden’s eventual nominee.

“But we will not treat her like the Democrats did Brett Kavanaugh,” Wicker said. “It was one of the most disgraceful, shameful things – and completely untruthful things – that the Democratic judiciary majority has ever, ever done.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

