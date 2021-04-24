Widening fight over guns features prominently in court race

“It’s very likely, given the makeup of the Legislature, there are going to be more lawsuits and we need judges who are going to decide lawsuits based on the constitution,” said Kim Stolfer, the co-founder and president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, a gun-rights group based in western Pennsylvania.

Stolfer's group has given a recommended rating to each of the three Republicans on the ballot in the May 18 primary election: Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick, Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough and Brobson, who is the president judge of the Commonwealth Court.

Asked by a radio interviewer last month if there's one case that he cannot get out of his head, Brobson raised the National Rifle Association's lawsuit against Pittsburgh.

“The issue in that case that I had a hard time with was the National Rifle Association and gun owners just couldn’t get in the door of the court and that bothered me greatly,” Brobson said last month on WWDB-AM in suburban Philadelphia.

Court precedent shouldn't make a law-abiding citizen violate a law in order to challenge it, Brobson said.