Wife of late Tennessee lawmaker appointed to his seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The wife of a Tennessee lawmaker who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer is taking his place ahead of a special election to fill his seat.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Hamilton County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Joan Carter to replace her late husband, state Rep. Mike Carter.

Joan Carter called it an “honor” and a “true tribute to Mike’s legacy.”

Mike Carter died of pancreatic cancer last month. The 67-year-old from Ooltewah announced his cancer diagnosis in November after he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August.

The primary election for the seat is July 27 and the general election is Sept. 14. The next legislative session is in January. No special sessions are currently scheduled.

The district includes parts of Hamilton County. Mike Carter was first elected to the House in 2012.

He also was a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.

