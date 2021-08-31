 Skip to main content
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
AP

Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination

Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination

ARCHIVO - Esta fotografía del 2 de marzo de 2015 muestra al representante de Wisconsin, André Jacque en el Capitolio estatal, en Madison, Wisconsin.

 Michael P. King

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque has been hospitalized since Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later.

His wife, Renee Jacque, said in an email to WBAY-TV on Monday that five of their eight family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have six children, including an infant. She said that of the three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.

“While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband,” Renee Jacque wrote.

She did not say which family members have COVID-19 or release their conditions or an update on her husband's status.

Neither the staff for Jacque’s office, nor family members, have confirmed if the senator has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Jacque’s brother, Pierre Jacque, has also encouraged vaccinations.

“While I appreciate the prayers for my brother and I understand that that’s how they feel they’re helping, I would ask them to you know, use some of the help that God has already given them to stay out of that same situation,” said Pierre Jacque.

Sen. Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc counties.

