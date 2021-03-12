Wildlife survey shows 29 nonnative goats in Teton Range

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — As few as 29 nonnative mountain goats remain in Teton Range in Wyoming after aggressive efforts to hunt the animals out of existence, wildlife officials said.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an aerial survey of the animals that also found 90 native bighorn sheep, the species native to the area, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Thursday.

“I was happy we counted 90 sheep,” department Jackson Region wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch said. “That shows that the herd is hanging on, but I still have concerns about that bighorn sheep population.”

Goats are considered a risk to native sheep in the range, through competition for habitat and the risk of disease transmission.

Courtemanch said the nonnative goats were found in Grand Teton National Park with just four kids, meaning the population was on the downswing. Previous surveys found evidence of 88 goats in 2019 and 56 goats in 2020.