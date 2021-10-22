 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Williams nominated to lead US Fish and Wildlife Service

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Martha Williams, the former director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Williams was appointed shortly after Biden's inauguration to serve as second-in-command of the service before Thursday's nomination to fill the vacant director's post.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is part of the Department of Interior. Williams will face a confirmation vote in the Senate.

The service is responsible for protecting species listed under the Endangered Species Act and oversees national conservation efforts, including fisheries, hatcheries, migratory birds, ecological services and federal wildlife refuges.

In an interview with the Helena Independent Record after her appointment to deputy of the service, Williams identified climate change as the most challenging issue she expects to tackle, but pointed out that many conservation issues are interwoven with other societal issues.

Williams worked as an attorney for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from 1998 to 2011, including on the state's effort to take over management of wolves.

People are also reading…

She spent two years as a solicitor at the Department of Interior before returning to Montana and teaching at the University of Montana law school. Former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock appointed Williams to lead FWP in 2017, a position she held until this year.

Williams maintains a home in Helena, the Independent Record reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana House leader offered blistering criticism Monday of Gov. John Bel Edwards' temporary housing program for people with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida, slamming the effort as moving too slowly to assist suffering residents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible $92,000 personal electric aerial vehicle flight footage unveiled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News