Williams ousts GOP House incumbent Poindexter in primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wren Williams, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful Wisconsin recount, has ousted long-serving incumbent Del. Charles Poindexter in a Republican primary for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Williams’ victory in Tuesday’s nominating contest will bring to an end Poindexter’s representation of the ultraconservative 9th House District, which covers parts of Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties south of Roanoke.

Williams will face Bridgette Craighead in November, when Republicans will be trying to wrest control of the state House back from Democrats.

During the race, Williams characterized Poindexter as a career politician and criticized him for not speaking out about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, even though numerous officials have confirmed that widespread fraud did not occur.

“I saw firsthand what happens when election integrity isn’t maintained,” he said in a campaign ad.

The Wisconsin recount in the key battleground state’s two largest Democratic counties cost Trump $3 million and confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.