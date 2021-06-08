Williams ousts GOP House incumbent Poindexter in primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wren Williams, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful Wisconsin recount, has ousted long-serving incumbent Del. Charles Poindexter in a Republican primary for the Virginia House of Delegates.
Williams’ victory in Tuesday’s nominating contest will bring to an end Poindexter’s representation of the ultraconservative 9th House District, which covers parts of Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties south of Roanoke.
Williams will face Bridgette Craighead in November, when Republicans will be trying to wrest control of the state House back from Democrats.
During the race, Williams characterized Poindexter as a career politician and criticized him for not speaking out about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, even though numerous officials have confirmed that widespread fraud did not occur.
“I saw firsthand what happens when election integrity isn’t maintained,” he said in a campaign ad.
The Wisconsin recount in the key battleground state’s two largest Democratic counties cost Trump $3 million and confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Poindexter, now retired from a career in information systems technology, is a conservative Republican who has been outspoken against Democrats’ environmental agenda and on bills giving localities the ability to remove Confederate monuments. He was first elected to the House in 2007.
Poindexter touted a 100% “pro-family” score from the conservative Family Foundation Action and an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association. He was at a substantial fundraising disadvantage to Williams, according to the latest available campaign finance reports.
Poindexter was one of three GOP incumbents facing a primary challenge Tuesday, and he went into the race with the backing of much of the Republican establishment, including U.S. Rep. Bob Good. The GOP House caucus had expressed confidence all of its incumbents would prevail.
