HELENA, Mont. (AP) — New campaign finance reports show Democrat Kathleen Williams raised $1 million more than Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte over the last fundraising period.
Federal Election Committee reports released this week show the Democratic challenger raised $2.1 million over the three-month period ending Sept. 30.
The Republican incumbent raised $1.1 million during the same time.
Gianforte has raised more money than Williams over the entire election cycle, but Williams has more cash in the bank in the final weeks before the election.
Williams reported having $1.2 million on hand at the beginning of October, compared to Gianforte's $397,000.
Gianforte hasn't loaned his campaign any money from his personal wealth so far this year.
The technology entrepreneur previously gave millions to his campaigns for governor in 2016 and U.S. House in 2017.