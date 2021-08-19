Wind project would double Idaho's turbine energy output

He said, based on multiple years of data the company has collected, the wind blows often enough and strong enough to support the project. He said that information will be used to site the turbines, which could be of different dimensions based on wind characteristics in the area.

“This is a rapidly evolving industry with new and improved turbines coming to the commercial marketplace very frequently,” he said. “Not every turbine is ideal for every site.”

The battery storage system, Papez said, will allow the company to more evenly distribute electricity even though winds can fluctuate.

“It's a fairly advanced technology, and there are not many installed,” he said. “But they are becoming more and more common with these proposals for renewable energy systems.”

He said there is significant interest from potential customers, but no contracts so far.

The area is mostly used for cattle grazing, which could continue with the wind energy project in operation.

On its website, the company says the project will generate 700 jobs during the construction phase and 20 for operations annually after that.

There are currently 541 wind turbines in Idaho producing 973 megawatts, according to the U.S. Wind Turbine Database compiled in part by the U.S. Geological Survey. The wind energy projects are all in southern Idaho and are located along interstate highways from Mountain Home to Idaho Falls.

