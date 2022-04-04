 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

  • 0

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both brought landslide wins for the two countries’ longtime, pro-Putin leaders — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Their victories on Sunday highlighted an underlying discord in attitudes among European nations toward the autocracies of Russia and China. As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orban and Vucic have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

Orban's right-wing Fidesz party won more than 53% of the vote, shocking both pollsters and a Western-looking coalition of more liberal opposition parties which had appealed to voters to bring an end to Orban's 12 years of autocratic rule and stronger ties with Moscow and Beijing.

People are also reading…

In Serbia, Vucic cruised into an outright victory with the nearest opposition candidate trailing by some 40%. It was the first time that a presidential candidate won a second mandate without a runoff vote.

“I managed something no one else has done before me,” Vucic said in a victory speech. “It wasn’t even close.”

The results — which cemented the power of two leaders who have been accused of undermining democratic norms — underscored an accelerating drift away from the liberal values and vision of the European Union among Hungarian and Serbian voters.

Russia's war in Ukraine played an outsized role in the campaigns in both countries, and analysts say the conflict helped to mobilize support for the incumbents.

Serbia’s largely pro-Russian electorate shuns groups identified with pro-Western policies, while Orban's reputation as Putin's closest ally in the EU has led his supporters to view Russia as a crucial partner.

Formally on the path to EU accession, Serbia has seen a rise in pro-Russian sentiment under Vucic and mounting skepticism and mistrust of the EU, even as the country’s main financial inflows come from the bloc.

Vucic’s government has supported the U.N. resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine, but he has refused to join the sanctions against Moscow.

“Vucic has created this atmosphere of huge adoration for Russia and hypocrisy toward the EU,” Biljana Stojkovic, the presidential candidate of a green-left coalition said. “I don’t think he has understood the importance of (the war in Ukraine) and the geopolitical changes.”

Orban, while begrudgingly voting for most EU sanctions against Russia, has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow for their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. He has also fought intensely against sanctions being imposed on Russian energy imports on which Hungary is deeply dependent, drawing the scorn of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a victory speech Sunday, Orban singled out Zelenskyy as part of the “overwhelming force” that he said his party had struggled against in the election — “the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media, and in the end, even the Ukrainian president.”

Andras Biro-Nagy, a researcher and director of the Policy Solutions think tank in Budapest, said that Orban and his “media empire" had managed to dominate the war of narratives that's being waged within Hungary over the war in Ukraine.

“There was a clash of narratives between the East versus West narrative which was used by the opposition campaign, and the security and peace versus war narrative created by Orban," Biro-Nagy said. "It seems that Orban’s narrative which appeals to the Hungarian society’s craving for security and stability and peace won this time.”

Vucic, too, portrayed himself as the guarantor of Serbia's security, and used media channels under his control to spread that message. Many Serbs now see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the result of Western pressure rather than Moscow’s expanding ambitions.

Similarly, Orban campaigned heavily on remaining neutral in the conflict while maintaining close economic ties with Russia, without ever mentioning Putin by name.

A survey by Hungarian pollster Publicus in March showed that only 44% of Fidesz supporters considered Russia the aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

In the final days of the campaign, Orban visited Serbia to support his ally Vucic, and the two politicians took a ride along a fast-track railway connecting their capitals of Belgrade and Budapest.

That joint project is part of China’s Belt and Road global trade initiative, and is being built by Chinese and Russian state companies using large Chinese and Russian bank loans.

At a joint rally, they described relations between their nations as the best in history, and pledged to work further to improve them.

Orban and his officials have repeatedly urged Serbia’s immediate admittance into the EU, with Orban declaring that “the EU needs Serbia more than Serbia needs the EU.”

——

Jovana Gec reported from Belgrade, Serbia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Revelations of a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls on the day of last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are raising fresh questions about the diligence — or lack thereof — of his record keeping.

White House hosts transgender 'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider

White House hosts transgender 'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing "hateful bills" being passed at the state level as the White House played host to "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News