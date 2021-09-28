 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Assembly approves $100 million for mental health
0 Comments
AP

Wisconsin Assembly approves $100 million for mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.

The measure approved on a party line 60-38 vote with all Republicans in support and Democrats against faces a nearly certain veto from Evers. He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said when the bill was introduced earlier this month that Republicans were “playing politics” instead of making meaningful investments in Wisconsin schools and children.

Evers proposed a $53.5 million increase in mental health funding for schools in his two-year state budget, but Republicans cut that to a $19 million increase.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Jon Plumer, of Lodi, said the measure was designed to address mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.

No one was registered in opposition to the bill. Backers include the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools and the Institute for Reforming Government.

The measure would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Evers before becoming law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riverssance preview

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
National Politics

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News