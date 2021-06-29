Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next

“(The budget) reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said during a news conference ahead of the vote in that chamber. “I want to say thank you to the citizens of the state. We know exactly what you want in this budget.”

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said during his own news conference ahead of the vote that Republicans care more about denying Evers victories than doing what’s best for the state through the budget.

“Their goal is try to do everything possible to obstruct, oppose and undermine Gov. Evers,” Hintz said. “(They’re) more interested in trying to set the governor up for failure in an election year.”

Democrats are particularly upset with how Republicans have handled school funding. Evers, a former state schools superintendent, had proposed giving K-12 schools $1.6 billion over the biennium. The GOP killed that proposal and instead gave schools $128 million over the two-year budget, less than 10% of what Evers proposed.