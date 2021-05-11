 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Assembly calls for a Constitutional convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday calling for a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, an effort backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal, which passed 58-36 and now goes to the Senate, is more expansive.

It allows for the convention to consider three things: imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government; limiting the federal government’s powers and jurisdiction; and imposing term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.

Democrats and other opponents argue that calling a constitutional convention could get out of control, leading to far-ranging revisions that could drastically reshape the nation’s founding document.

That resolution has passed 15 states, mostly in the South. Congress must receive requests from 34 states to convene a convention of the states.

A nearly identical measure passed the Wisconsin Assembly last session but died in the Senate. Because it is a resolution, it need only pass both the state Senate to serve as Wisconsin’s application to Congress for a convention of the states.

Congress can also refer amendments to the states by a two-thirds vote of each chamber. Both methods require at least 38 states to ratify an amendment before it can take effect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

