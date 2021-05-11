 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Assembly calls on Evers to send help to border
AP

Wisconsin Assembly calls on Evers to send help to border

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a Republican-sponsored resolution Tuesday calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send aid and support to help secure the Mexico border and enforce immigration laws.

The resolution comes from a pair of Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the border in south Texas. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and President Pro Tempore Tyler August said the issue there is a national humanitarian crisis that demands Wisconsin take action, even though the state is more than 1,300 miles from the border.

“You can't underestimate the level of invasion that's going on down there,” Steineke said.

Steineke said immigration affects Wisconsin and the entire country because people trying to enter there spread out nationwide.

No border state has not asked for National Guard troops from Wisconsin, but in 2018 then-Gov. Scott Walker sent dozens to assist at the border. Evers withdrew Guard troops from the region shortly after taking office in 2019.

The Assembly passed it on a 59-35 vote, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats against.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning Evers is not required to take any action.

