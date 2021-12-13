 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Hintz leaving post

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz announced Monday he would be leaving his leadership position on Jan. 10.

Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017. Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly's 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader.

Hintz, in a statement, said he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district.

Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want. One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

That veto-blocking power has been important during much of Hintz's tenure as leader, which also corresponded with Democrat Tony Evers being governor. Evers was elected in 2018 and since he's been in office none of his vetoes have been overturned by the Legislature.

People are also reading…

Hintz was also an outspoken opponent of the deal signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker with the technology giant Foxconn. Evers reworked that deal to shrink the amount of tax credits the Taiwan-based company could qualify for.

Hintz, 48, is up for reelection to his seat in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Watch Now: Related Video

New NY mask mandate goes into effect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News