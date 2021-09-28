Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban

Myers said that critical race theory is not taught in any K-12 public school and the bill is “a poor attempt at reverse psychology to sow seeds of division and hate by playing on the fears of a shrinking white majority.”

The Assembly's Democratic minority leader, Gordon Hintz, described the bill as the “white supremacy preservation act” before debate on it began. He said it was “part of a national movement to create a new boogeyman in the culture wars to use fear and resentment to motivate base voters.”

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended the measure, suggesting that teaching critical race theory concepts would be racist.

“What is the harm in ensuring that we make every single person in the state realize that we don’t want sexism, we don’t want racism, we don’t want stereotyping in our schools?” Vos said before debate began. “I’m disappointed that it’s become some kind of a rallying cry for the left.”

The Assembly passed the bill on a 60-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.