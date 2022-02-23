Wisconsin Assembly targets food delivery services

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bipartisan proposal Wednesday that would make it easier for restaurants to stop delivery services from adding them to their apps without their permission.
The bill would require those delivery services to remove a restaurant from its digital network within three days if the restaurant requests it.
The use of third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash exploded during the pandemic.
But restaurant owners who came out in support of the bill told lawmakers that some delivery services often lead to headaches for them and upset customers who complain about hidden fees, receive food cold, late or place orders for items that aren't available.
As introduced, the measure would have required restaurant owners to agree to be listed on the apps and to ensure the menus listed are accurate. But the bill as passed would only allow for restaurants to opt out of being included on the apps.
A provision that would have required the delivery services to disclose commissions, delivery fees and promotional fees was also removed.
The Assembly passed it on a voice vote with no debate. Senate must pass the bill before it would go to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.
