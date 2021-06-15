Wisconsin Assembly to vote on chokehold ban, policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly was scheduled Wednesday to send a package of police reform bills to Gov. Tony Evers, including a measure banning police use of chokeholds except in life-threatening situations or in self defense.

The proposal is among a dozen bipartisan policing bills up for Assembly approval that have broad support among the law enforcement community and others. The Senate passed several of the bills last week.

Bills getting their first votes in the Legislature on Wednesday would require police departments to report information about how often no-knock warrants authorized and executed; create statewide standards and require training for police officers stationed in schools; require prospective police officers to pass a psychological exam before being hired; and mandate four hours of crisis management training for police officers every two years designed to help de-escalate situations involving people with mental illness.