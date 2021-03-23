Wisconsin Assembly to vote on election investigation

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said the Assembly committee investigation was an attempt to undermine the public’s trust and faith in elections.

Sanfelippo said at a news conference Tuesday that he hoped the committee would not need to subpoena anyone to testify. He said it was in everyone's best interests to be open and forthcoming.

Assembly Republicans have also introduced a series of election-related bills that would address many of the issues raised by Trump and his supporters. The bills would limit the number of ballot drop boxes; require absentee voters to provide an ID for every election; limit who can automatically receive absentee ballots for every election; prohibit election officials from completing missing information on the certification envelopes returned by voters that contain absentee ballots. and create more paperwork for those who vote early in clerk’s offices.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wanted to proceed with the investigation, which would be more public than the audit, to see if any other issues are raised that need to be considered.

