Wisconsin at risk of losing $2.3 billion for K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is at risk of losing $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money for K-12 schools, more than the $1.5 billion originally thought to be in jeopardy, based on a memo from the Legislature's budget office released Wednesday.

The money is at risk because Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee have not committed enough new state money for schools to meet requirements under the federal law to qualify for the additional money.

The budget committee last month approved spending about $128 million in state dollars on education and putting aside $350 million into a fund that could be used later for education expenses or anything else. The federal coronavirus relief bill enacted by Congress in March requires the state to spend $387 million more over two years on education for Wisconsin to keep $1.5 billion in aid.

The $350 million can’t be counted as education funding until it is specifically used for that purpose, the U.S. Department of Education warned the state last month.