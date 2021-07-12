Wisconsin attorney general race heating up

Owens' fundraising is the largest amount ever reported raised for an attorney general candidate in their first filing. The previous high was $194,000 by Republican Brad Schimel in 2013. He went on to win in 2014, but Kaul beat him in 2018.

The amount Owens raised is also more than any incumbent attorney general has collected in the first-half of a non-election year. Schimel raised $298,000 in the first six months of 2017.

Neither Kaul nor Toney have announced their fundraising to date. Kaul had about $234,000 cash on hand through the end of last year. Thursday is the deadline for candidates to file reports covering the first half of the year.

Kaul was first elected in 2018. In an interview Monday, Kaul said he was proud of his record on public safety, protecting the environment, election integrity and eliminating a backlog of rape test kits.

“Prosecuting the most serious offenses is my priority as attorney general," Kaul said.