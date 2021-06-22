Wisconsin bill would tie PFAS grants to lawsuit immunity

Under the bill, any local government that accepts a grant is barred from bringing any legal action against the person or party responsible for the contamination. Grants could also not be awarded to any entity that has already received an award from a lawsuit.

The proposed $10 million annual grant program would be funded with money from the federal coronavirus relief bill. Recipients would have to match 20% of the grant.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known as “forever chemicals" because they don’t easily break down in the environment. They have been used for decades in a range of products, including stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam and have been an issue in communities across Wisconsin, with some of the worst pollution in Marinette and La Crosse.

The grants could be used for a wide range of PFAS-related issues, including well sampling and pollution remediation.

The bill passed on a party line 60-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. It now heads to the Senate. If it passes there, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0