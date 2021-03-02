Wisconsin bills seek to ban transgender athletes

Supporters at a news conference announcing the bill, including Olympic speed skater Bonnie Blair Cruikshank who appeared via video, said the law change was needed to preserve the integrity of girl and women sports. Cruikshank said she had to take tests to prove she was a woman and then faced others who were taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“Athletes should not have to compete in an unfair environment and women’s sports should be protected,” she said in the video message.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls, said, "We want a fair playing field.”

Wisconsin joins 17 other states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year, including North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Cathryn Oakley, legislative director for the group, said the push to ban transgender athletes isn’t about addressing any problems, but rather the next wave of a “losing political fight against equality.”