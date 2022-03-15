 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin commission won't punish fake electors

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Wisconsin Republicans who took it upon themselves to certify to the U.S. Senate that Donald Trump won the battleground state in the 2020 presidential election didn't break any laws, state elections officials said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously during a closed meeting on March 9 to dismiss a complaint alleging the GOP electors acted illegally in an effort to ensure Joe Biden lost Wisconsin, according to a letter the commission sent Tuesday to the electors and complainants.

The commission attached a legal analysis from the state Department of Justice that concluded the Republicans weren't trying to fool the Senate but instead were legitimately trying to preserve Trump's legal standing as courts were still deciding if he or Biden had won.

Andrew Hitt, former state GOP chairman and one of the Republican electors, said in an email to The Associated Press that he was grateful for the decision.

“I had no illusions the actions we took as Republican electors ... were going to change the rightful result of the election either in Wisconsin or nationally,” Hitt said. “We simply gathered on the advice of legal counsel to ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation.”

People are also reading…

A U.S. House committee has subpoenaed more than a dozen people who it says falsely tried to declare Trump the winner of the election in seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Justice Department analysis, Hitt and nine other Republicans, including elections Commissioner Bob Spindell, gathered in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, the last day for Wisconsin to send its electoral votes to the Senate. The 10 Republicans cast their votes for Trump and sent them to the Senate as Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes. The state's Democratic electors were meeting in the building at the same time. They cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Biden and shipped them to the Senate.

A post-election recount showed Biden defeated Trump by almost 21,000 votes in Wisconsin but several legal challenges to those results were still in play as of Dec. 14, the Justice Department report noted. The challenges were finally resolved in Biden’s favor in February and March of 2021.

Law Forward, a nonprofit law firm, filed complaints with the elections commission and Milwaukee prosecutors in March 2021 alleging the Republicans illegally posed as Wisconsin's electors in an attempt to convince the U.S. Congress to hand the state to Trump.

The analysis from the state Justice Department, run by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, concluded that since the outcome of the presidential election was still in doubt on Dec. 14 the GOP electors were within their rights when they cast votes for Trump to ensure the Senate received them by the deadline.

"This memorandum concludes that the Complaint does not raise a reasonable suspicion that Respondents violated Wisconsin election law ... they cast their votes, even though the canvass did not reflect a Trump victor, in order to preserve the opportunity for votes to be counted if a court challenge found that Trump received the majority of votes,” the analysis said.

Milwaukee prosecutors declined to investigate in January, saying they lacked jurisdiction and that the case was better suited for the state Justice Department or federal prosecutors.

Law Forward attorney Jeffrey Mandell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was disappointed with the decision and that Spindell shouldn't have been allowed to vote since he was one of the targets of the complaint. Asked if the firm would appeal to a circuit judge, Mandell told The Associated Press that the firm was evaluating all its options.

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to send people another round of government checks, this time to help offset the record high cost of gas, will do more than just win him political points in an election year — it could help him balance the state's budget.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan and U.S. bolster military cooperation amid heightened tension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News