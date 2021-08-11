Wisconsin critical race theory debate lasts close to 7 hours

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers spent nearly seven hours Wednesday debating and listening to testimony on bills that would ban Wisconsin schools from teaching ideas linked to critical race theory.

The measures, introduced by legislative Republicans in June, would prevent public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Republican Sen. André Jacque, of De Pere, an author of the bills, said they are meant to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination” he said does not belong in the halls of schools or government.

“I introduced this legislation at the request of many parents in my district and across the state,” he said.