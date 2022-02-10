Wisconsin Democrat deletes tweet about parents, education

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker tweeted Thursday that if parents want to have a say in their child's education they should pay for private school or home school, a message she later deleted and apologized for.

Republicans jumped over the tweet from state Rep. Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton, who is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party. Many tried to tie it to a similar comment made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his losing race last year to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a video message recorded in her car denouncing Snodgrass's tweet, saying “we the parents demand a say in our kids' education and we demand it now."

Kleefisch called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state's former state superintendent for schools, to respond to what Snodgrass said. Evers had no immediate comment.

Snodgrass, in a follow up message, said she deleted the tweet “because it was lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted. I wouldn’t want anyone to think that parents do not have a role in their child’s public education-I sure did. I encourage all parents to engage in voting for school board, join PTO and meet with teachers.”

