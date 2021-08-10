Wisconsin Democrat Kind won't seek 14th term in US House

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year.

Kind is just one of seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump. His departure only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election.

“The truth is I've run out of gas,” Kind said during a news conference in his hometown of La Crosse. Kind, a moderate Democrat, said he was part of a “dying breed” of pragmatic politicians who believed in bipartisanship and finding common ground. He said politics shouldn't be a “constant combat sport” where the goal is to destroy those on the other side.

Kind, the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation, narrowly won reelection in 2020 by less than 3 points. Trump carried the sprawling western Wisconsin district that borders Minnesota by nearly 5 points. Kind was a top target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden.